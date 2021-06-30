Boaters watch cliff collapse along Lake Superior

MUNISING, MI (AP)-- A cliff wall broke away at Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore, stunning some boaters who captured it on video.

Sandstone and dirt crashed into the lake Saturday. The park’s cliffs are 50 to 200 feet above Lake Superior.

Jahn Martin shared video with WLUC-TV. Martin says he could hear the cliff wall “popping and cracking” before it fell into the lake. No injuries were reported.

There was a similar incident in 2019, when kayakers on a tour narrowly escaped injury when a large section of cliff fell into Lake Superior.

To watch the video, click here.