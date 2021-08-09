Body pulled from Marquette waters confirmed as missing kayaker

MARQUETTE, MI-- Officials have confirmed the identity of a body found in Lake Superior as that of a missing kayaker from Marquette.

Brett Harriman, 40, went into the water July 21st and hadn’t been seen since. His capsized kayak was later found near Partridge Island by Presque Isle Park.

Early Sunday afternoon a body was pulled from Lake Superior just northwest of Partridge Island. The Marquette Police Department says the deceased man was confirmed as Harriman.

No foul play is suspected in his death.