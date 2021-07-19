Bomb threat closes Mackinac Bridge on Sunday

MACKINAW CITY, MI (MPRN)-- A bomb scare on the Mackinac Bridge snarled traffic Sunday afternoon.

The bridge reopened, but unraveling the traffic mess took some time. With the bridge closed, weekend traffic backed up into Mackinaw City and St. Ignace. Locals in Mackinaw City said the village was gridlocked. The usually heavy traffic on the bridge was reduced to emergency vehicles only.

Restaurants were empty during the closure but hoping for a rush once traffic got moving again.

When police gave the all-clear the span reopened, but people making the trip across said they moved at a crawl.

The Coast Guard also reportedly closed shipping traffic under the bridge and reopened it when police signaled it was safe.

The Mackinac Bridge Authority said a thorough search of the bridge turned up nothing dangerous.