Bombas donates socks to United Way of Marquette County

MARQUETTE, MI-- The United Way of Marquette County is donating 2,000 pairs of socks to those in need, thanks to Bombas.

The apparel company donates one item for each item purchased by a customer. The United Way was recently selected to receive the socks through the company’s giving program. They’re being distributed to United Way partner agencies.

Socks are among the most-requested and often least-donated items for those in need. The donated Bombas socks are specially engineered with reinforced seams, a special anti-microbial treatment, and darker colors to provide durability.

If you or someone you know is interested in receiving free Bombas socks, call the United Way of Marquette County at 226-8171.