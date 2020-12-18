Related Program: 
Bonifas Arts Update 12/18/20

This time on the Bonifas Arts Update, we look ahead to 2021, with exhibits, events and classes in January and beyond. Hear about it all in conversation with Sue Roll, Special Events at the Bonifas:

 


Exhibits:

  • Northern Exposure, featuring 45 artists from across the U.P., will be on display until February 4.  The gallery is open to the public T-F, Noon-6pm and Saturdays from 11am-3pm.

Events:

  • MOTHER & SON MONSTER DATE NIGHT, Friday, January 29, 6:30 – 8:00 PM, children ages: K – 6th grade & Mom (or Aunt or Grandma).  Spend some quality time with your favorite little man!  You will create a fun Monster themed craft, play Monster games, eat pizza and Monster themed snacks.  There is a face-to-face and an online option for this fun evening. Pre-register by calling (906)786-3833 or stop by the Bonifas Arts Center.  Sponsored by Embers Credit Union.

Education:

  • LEARN TO FINGERKNIT A HAT!, Wednesday, January 6, 6 PM - 7 PM, IN STUDIO only.  Knitting is a fun and relaxing way to make beautiful pieces for yourself or your family but  can be a time consuming hobby. With finger knitting, you can create a beautiful hat in under one hour! This class is perfect for the beginner as it requires no knitting needles or patterns. Yarn will be provided.
  • CULINARY ARTS: WHAT’S COOKIN’, Tuesdays, January 5, 7 PM - 8 PM, *ONLINE & IN STUDIO -  Sky High Biscuits with Dale Ecklid . Learning how to make flaky, sky-high biscuits is easy when you know the tricks of the trade! Follow along as instructor Dale Ecklid shows you easy tricks and tips to make biscuits that are sure to please even the most discerning palette.
  • BACK TO BASICS, Thursdays, January 21, Feb. 18, March 18, & April 22, 6 PM - 7 PM *ONLINE & IN STUDIO  Learn the art of handcrafting your own teas, soaps, skincare, and lip balm with our new series “Back To Basics”. This series puts an emphasis on small changes you can make to create a more natural and self-sufficient lifestyle. Participants will learn techniques and tips from instructors who are well versed in natural living and will leave the classes with samples and the knowledge of how to create the items for themselves. This is the perfect series for the curious learner or the crafter who wants to make their own homemade gifts!  If you prefer to join the class from the comfort of  your home it will be streamed online using ZOOM.
  • January 21 - Herbal Teas & Syrups . Learn the art of tea blending and syrup making! Follow Brianna Ecklid as she teaches you how to create your own blends of teas to nourish and calm your body and mind. She will also be teaching how to make Elderberry syrup from scratch.
  • INTRO TO INSIGHT MEDITATION (ON ZOOM), Wednesdays, January 6 - February 3, 7 PM - 8:15 PM *ONLINE ONLY  During this stressful and contentious time this course is designed to promote personal growth and help you fight stress and anxiety from the comfort and safety of your home. The five-week course meets once a week. It is a cumulative course with each class building on the knowledge acquired from the previous classes.  No previous meditation experience is necessary and the class is suitable for beginners.

