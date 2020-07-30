Related Program: 
Northern Arts & Culture

Bonifas Arts Update 7/30/20

By 27 seconds ago

Credit bonifasarts.org

This summer is unusual to say the least; luckily, the Bonifas Arts Center in Escanaba is prepared with classes, exhibits, events and more, both safely in-person and virtually.

Kurt Hauswirth spoke with Sue Roll, Executive Director at the Bonifas, about this unprecidented summer of activities:


Classes: 

  • Bake and Be Happy with Lizette LaFave - making Macarons
  • Essential Art Lessons

Exhibits:

  • U.P. Cycle
  • Prep for Northern Exposure

Events:

  • Virtual Waterfront
  • Back Roads of Michigan podcast with Ron Rademacher

Find out more about these events and more at bonifasarts.org.

Tags: 
Bonifas Arts Update
Bonifas Arts Center
Escanaba
Sue Roll
Arts & Culture
Northern Arts & Culture
Instagram

Related Content

Bonifas Arts Update 6/25/20

By Jun 25, 2020
bonifasarts.org

This time on the Bonifas Arts Update, Kurt Hauswirth speaks with Executive Director Sue Roll about summer events at the Bonifas and around the region, including steps taken for safe events utilizing social distancing and outdoor/online events.