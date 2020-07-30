Bonifas Arts Update 7/30/20

This summer is unusual to say the least; luckily, the Bonifas Arts Center in Escanaba is prepared with classes, exhibits, events and more, both safely in-person and virtually.

Kurt Hauswirth spoke with Sue Roll, Executive Director at the Bonifas, about this unprecidented summer of activities:

Classes:

Bake and Be Happy with Lizette LaFave - making Macarons

Essential Art Lessons

Exhibits:

U.P. Cycle

Prep for Northern Exposure

Events:

Virtual Waterfront

Back Roads of Michigan podcast with Ron Rademacher

Find out more about these events and more at bonifasarts.org.