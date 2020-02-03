Bonifas Arts Update February 2020

This time on the Bonifas Arts Center Update, Kurt Hauswirth speaks with Executive Director Sue Roll about what's happening in February, 2020

Exhibits include: Fabrications V, lunchtime brown bag discussions with fiber artists and U.P. Cycle – call for artists – inviting artists to submit their upcycled art (save the planet one artwork at a time) that consists of 85% reused, recycled, or repurposed items.

A class inspired by Marquette’s Senior Theater Experience, the Bonifas and Players de Noc is offering a “Behind the Curtain” class for seniors that will give them a complete look at putting on a theatrical production. The class includes tickets to Mamma Mia!, backstage time with actors and technical support, chances to read scripts, and more. The Bonifas also celebrates Yooper culture in February at Flannel Fest on Feb. 22. The event includes music by Sit Down, Francis!, craft beer, food and games – including a pasty toss and ice shanty races.

