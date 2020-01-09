Breaking-and-entering at Duncan Township business

DUNCAN TOWNSHIP, MI-- Michigan State Police are investigating a break-in at the Sidnaw Station in Houghton County.

Wednesday around 8 a.m. troopers from the Calumet Post were dispatched to the business on M-28 in Duncan Township. They say sometime between 10 p.m. Tuesday and 8 a.m. Wednesday someone forced their way into the building. The suspect or suspects stole an undisclosed amount of cash and merchandise. They left in a vehicle parked on a side street behind the business.

Troopers are asking anyone with information about the incident to call the Calumet Post at 337-5145. Tips may also be submitted through the MSP mobile app on your smartphone or tablet.