Bronze statue of miner badly damaged in UP crash

HOUGHTON, MI (AP)-- An iconic statue that celebrates the mining heritage in the Upper Peninsula has been badly damaged by a speeding car.

The bronze statue of a miner has been near downtown Houghton since 1980. The right foot and left leg were broken off in the crash Sunday night. The miner’s lunch pail was found in the snow. Houghton officials are looking for someone to repair it.

Houghton City Manager Eric Waara says the statue is an "iconic part of the community" and a cherished piece of art.

The driver in the crash wasn’t injured.