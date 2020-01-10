Brook trout limit reverts to 5 on Type 1 U.P. streams

MARQUETTE, MI-- Certain streams in the Upper Peninsula are going back to a five-fish limit on brook trout.

The Natural Resources Commission instituted an experimental regulation that allowed for 33 U.P. streams to have a ten-fish daily possession limit. It expired October 1 and the NRC voted to extend it in November.

Department of Natural Resources fisheries biologists had recommended against re-instituting the expanded possession limit because of concerns based on biological and social science.

All Type 1 streams are now back to the daily five-fish limit.

The 2020 season on Type 1 trout streams opens April 25.