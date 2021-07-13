Brownfield plan for Vault Marquette project approved by city officials

MARQUETTE, MI--   The Marquette City Commission voted Monday night to approve a Brownfield plan for the proposed Vault Marquette project in the downtown area.

Houghton company Braveworks wants to turn the Savings Bank building into a hotel and create an adjacent four-level enclosed parking deck. The 35-year Brownfield plan would provide money for infrastructure costs and remediation of contaminants at the site. Tax dollars the city would normally receive would be deferred for a period of time.

The vote was 5-2. Commissioners Evan Bonsall and Sally Davis voted against approving the Brownfield plan.

Commissioners stressed the vote was only on the Brownfield aspect of the proposed project. They said residents will have more opportunities to provide input on the Vault Marquette plan in the months to come.

