Buildings hit, truck burns in drunk driving crash

TORCH LAKE TOWNSHIP, MI-- Two buildings were damaged and a truck destroyed after a single-vehicle crash in Torch Lake Township Sunday.

Around 8:30 a.m. troopers from the Calumet Post were dispatched to M-26 near M Avenue on a report of a truck fire. Officers say a Ford F-150 driven by an 18-year-old man was northbound on the highway when the driver lost consciousness. The truck ran off the left side of the roadway, side-swiped the Drive Thru Depot coffee shop, crashed into the RJ Dion Construction building, and burst into flames.

The driver was able to escape the truck uninjured.

Both buildings were significantly damaged. The Dion building caught on fire but the flames were quickly extinguished by the Torch Lake Township Fire Department.

The driver was arrested for operating while intoxicated and lodged in the Houghton County Jail.