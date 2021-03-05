Business groups urge Michigan governor to let offices reopen

LANSING, MI (AP)-- Business groups are urging Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer to let employers reopen their offices for in-person work rather than extend a coronavirus-related restriction set to expire in mid-April.

In October, after a court ruling upended the Democratic governor’s pandemic orders, the Michigan Occupational Safety and Administration issued six-month emergency rules. They kept intact a requirement that employers prohibit in-person work if employees’ activities could be done remotely.

Whitmer this week announced the formation of a workgroup to assess and make recommendations for a phased return to office work.