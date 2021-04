MARQUETTE, MI-- Dunham’s Sports is moving to the Westwood Mall.

WLUC-TV reports Dunham’s will move into the space vacated by Younker’s. Around 40 people will be hired to fill full- and part-time jobs.

The owners of the Westwood Mall don’t have a specific opening date for Dunham’s but expect it to be later this summer.

The store reportedly will contain hunting, fishing and camping sections, footwear and apparel departments, fitness equipment and team sports gear.