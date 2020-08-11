Busy labs means a slight delay in NMU getting COVID test results

MARQUETTE, MI-- Results of Northern Michigan University COVID-19 tests are coming back slower than expected.

President Fritz Erickson says the rising number of national cases has lengthened the return of results from 2-3 days to 3-4 days.

The university has tested 3,800 people so far. Five tests have come back positive. Erickson says the five were a combination of students, faculty and staff. None of the positives are residing in residence halls.

He notes the only students who are isolated are international students completing their U.S. Immigration-required quarantine.