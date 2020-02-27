Calumet to host CopperDog 150 this weekend

CALUMET, MI-- The Keweenaw will be stuffed with pups running the 11th Annual CopperDog 150 sled dog race this weekend.

Fifteen mushers are signed up to run the 10-dog, 132.2-mile course. They’ll race in three stages around the Keweenaw Peninsula and cross the finish line March 1 in pursuit of a $26,000 purse.

The CopperDog 80 offers a $4,000 purse for 8-dog teams running 85.2 miles. Thirteen mushers are registered for that event.

A $1,000 purse is offered for the 16 mushers signed up to run the CopperDog 25. They’ll run a 23-mile, single-stage course.

Music and food will be offered in front of the Calumet Theatre Friday at 4 p.m. A pre-race ceremony begins at 6 p.m. and the race at 7 p.m. A fireworks display will cap off the evening.

For a full schedule of events go to copperdog150.com.