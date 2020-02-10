Cambensy co-authors Prohibition of Overtime in Health Care Act

LANSING, MI-- State Representatives Sara Cambensy of Marquette and Sarah Anthony of Lansing have introduced legislation to create overtime protections for workers at long-term health care facilities.

The lawmakers say mandatory overtime often leads to negative impacts on the quality of care patients of long-term care facilities receive. Rural communities can be even more vulnerable to the effects of understaffing and high turnover rates with an ever-growing shortage of health care workers.

Anthony and Cambensy’s Prohibition of Overtime in Health Care Act would let employees have a say in their overtime work schedule and would impose fines for those who violate the Act.