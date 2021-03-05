Cambensy insulin bill passes House committee

LANSING, MI-- A state House committee has passed an insulin affordability bill sponsored by Representative Sara Cambensy.

The House Health Policy Committee Wednesday approved the bill, which would establish a copay cap of $50 for a 30-day supply of insulin. Cambensy says the cost of insulin has more than quadrupled over the last 20 years. She says the bill would give relief to almost 200,000 Michiganders struggling with the high price.

The bill was introduced as part of a bipartisan package of bills aiming to increase healthcare access and make prescription drugs more affordable in Michigan.