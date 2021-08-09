Canadian border opens to US travelers, with precautions

DETROIT, MI (MPRN)-- Canada opens its border for non-essential travel from the U.S. Monday.

Entry depends on visitors meeting a series of pandemic-related precautions.

Canada closed border crossings to most U.S. travelers since March of last year. Now Canadian officials want any U.S. citizen or permanent resident entering the country to show proof they’ve been fully vaccinated against COVID for at least two weeks, tested negative for the virus within the past three days or tested positive no less than 14 days earlier, and have a plan in place in case they need to quarantine.

Travelers must input the results in Canada’s Arrive-CAN app or website and have a hard copy on hand as well.

Children under age 12 can travel with a fully-vaccinated parent or guardian.

The U.S. is still restricting travel from Canada until at least August 21st.