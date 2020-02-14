Car rear-ends bus in Stanton Township

STANTON TOWNSHIP, MI-- No children were injured when a car struck a school bus in Houghton County Thursday.

Michigan State Police from the Calumet Post say the crash happened around 12:40 p.m. on Canal Road near Gedvillis Road in Stanton Township.

The eastbound bus containing 35 students had activated its lights and stopped to unload two students. Another eastbound vehicle driven by a 52-year-old Hancock woman lost control on the snow-covered road and collided with the rear of the bus.

The woman was taken to UPHS-Portage for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. No one on the school bus was injured.

The Hancock woman was cited for careless driving.

Troopers say alcohol was not a factor in the crash.