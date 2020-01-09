Case dismissed against final Flint water defendent

FLINT, MI (MPRN)-- The last Flint water crisis criminal defendant had the case against her dismissed Wednesday.

Liane Shekter-Smith was an official in the Department of Environmental Quality during the time Flint’s drinking water became contaminated with lead.

In court Michigan Solicitor General Fadwa Hammoud criticized the plea deal that's allowing her to walk free.

“This plea deal...allows the defendant to walk away without a blemish without anything on her record today,” she said.

Defense Attorney Brian Morley did not take offense at Hammoud’s criticism of the plea deal.

“I understand the frustration. But you have to make sure that it’s the right people who are punished for it,” he said.

Shekter-Smith was the highest ranking official to lose her job because of the water crisis. Morley says his client will now try to get her state job back.