MARQUETTE, MI-- Health officials reported 12 new COVID-19 cases in the Upper Peninsula Tuesday.

Gogebic County saw five new cases, Houghton, Delta and Menominee counties saw two each and Schoolcraft County recorded one. They bring the total number of coronavirus cases identified in the U.P. to 366. Eighteen people have died.

As of 3 p.m. Tuesday the state reported 573 new COVID cases. Nine people died from the virus.