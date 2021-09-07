Catalytic converters stolen from Marinette County vehicles

PESHTIGO, WI-- The Marinette County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a rash of catalytic converter thefts over the past few weeks.

Officials say they’ve been happening mainly at boat landings in the Town of Peshtigo. Suspects are crawling under parked vehicles and cutting off the converters while the vehicle owners are out on the water.

Catalytic converters contain some precious metals that the suspects try to turn in for cash.

Anyone with information about the thefts is asked to contact the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office at 715-732-7627 or Crimestoppers at 800-427-5857.