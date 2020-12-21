UP cemetery makes more room for green burials

CHASSELL TOWNSHIP, MI (AP)-- A cemetery in Upper Peninsula is making more room for so-called green burials.

The Chassell Township cemetery in Houghton County has sold out of the approximately 40 sites that were created five years ago. The cemetery has added more than two dozen plots.

Green burials refer to burials that do not use embalming fluids to preserve the body or cement vaults. The Keweenaw Green Burial Alliance says the body typically is buried in a biodegradable container coffin or a cloth shroud.