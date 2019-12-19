Champion man dies in traffic accident

HUMBOLDT TOWNSHIP, MI-- Michigan State Police from the Negaunee Post are investigating a fatal traffic accident in Humboldt Township.

Troopers were dispatched Wednesday around 3:20 p.m. to US-41 just east of Wolf Lake Road. Preliminary investigation indicates a 61-year-old man from Champion drove off the right side of the road. His vehicle came to rest on the driver’s side.

Bystanders found the man unresponsive. He was taken to UPHS-Marquette and pronounced dead.

Alcohol and drugs are not believed to be factors in the accident.

Troopers were assisted in the investigation by the Humbolt Township Fire Department, UPHS Paramedics, first responders and bystanders.