Charges expected against former Governor Snyder, others, in Flint water case

DETROIT, MI (MPRN)-- The Associated Press says former Michigan Governor Rick Snyder and other officials are expected to be criminally charged in connection to the Flint water scandal.

Starting in 2014 thousands of residents were exposed to lead-contaminated water in the majority-black city. At least 12 people died during an outbreak of Legionnaires’ disease.

Attorney Corey Stern represents about 3,000 children poisoned by the city’s water and helped negotiate a $641 million settlement in the Flint water crisis civil litigation. He says it’s possible Snyder and other officials could face felonies.

“What charges in particular, I don’t know,” he says. “I would not be shocked if there were manslaughter charges. I also would not be shocked if there weren’t.”

A spokesperson with Michigan’s attorney general says the office is working diligently to bring the investigation to a close and will share more information when in a position to do so.