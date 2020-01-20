Chemical leak leads to evacuation, closure of Marquette business

MARQUETTE, MI-- RTI Surgical of Marquette is closed due to a chemical leak.

The Marquette Fire Department was dispatched Saturday around 8 a.m. to North River Park Circle on a report that a heat treat furnace had filled the building with a chemical smell. Firefighters found employees had evacuated the building and were outside. The area involved was filled with an orange plume and a clear liquid was on the floor.

Officials say due to the nature of the chemicals possibly involved along with the amount available there was no danger to surrounding homes or the general public.

Employees were taken to UPHS-Marquette for evaluation. They were treated and released.

A HazMat team identified the chemical and the source of the leak. Officials say it was Nitric Acid.

RTI Surgical will remain closed until the spill is cleaned up and air quality assurances have taken place.