Child missing from Walmart found on Ironwood golf course

IRONWOOD, MI-- A child who ran away from his mother at the Walmart in Ironwood was found on Saturday.

Around 12:35 p.m. the Gogebic County Sheriff’s Office received a call that the 7-year-old had left his mother’s side and couldn’t be found. Walmart video footage showed the child left the store, crossed Country Club Road, and went onto golf course property.

A number of sightings from golfers pointed searchers in the right direction, and the boy was found about an hour later towards the far east side of the golf course, safe and sound.