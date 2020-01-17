Chippewa County K-9 unit finds lost hiker

STRONGS, MI-- A woman who got lost hiking in Chippewa County has been found safe.

Thursday around 5:35 p.m. Central Dispatch received a call from a man who said his 30-year-old girlfriend was lost in the woods near M-28 east of Strongs. He said he’d dropped her off around 2:45 p.m. so she could to hiking on the North Country Trail. The man said he received a text from her saying she was lost.

Sheriff’s deputies, a snowmobile patrol and drone pilots were dispatched to the scene. A Sault Tribe K-9 unit also responded. Officers weren’t able to locate footprints where the woman initially entered the woods because of snow and wind.

Central Dispatch attempted to call the woman several times but couldn’t get through.

Around 8:45 p.m. the K-9 unit located the missing woman safe and sound. She was transported out of the woods by the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office Snowmobile Patrol.