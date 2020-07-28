Classiclectic Connection: Danielle Simandl, Superior String Alliance Virtual Camp

Times are different; everyone is making changes and adjustments to what they do. In the arts, it is particularly hard, since so much of the magic relies on being in-person.

One organization that is evolving and utilizing creativity and technology to keep fulfilling its mission is the Superior String Alliance. Normally, they have a traditional summer camp experience that takes place at Presbytery Point in Michigamme, Michigan. But, with the COVID-19 pandemic on the rise, Danielle Simandl (Executive Director of SSA) and the staff decided the best option was to go virtual.

Classiclectic host Kurt Hauswirth spoke with Danielle about how the camp experience has changed, how they've handled the challenges of going virtual, and how they're providing the camp experience with some modifications:

Kurt Hauswirth speaking with Danielle Simandl, Executive Director of the Superior String Alliance

More information on the Superior String Alliance and registration for Virtual Camp are found at superiorstringalliance.org.

(Here's a virtual camp commercial made for campers by the SSA Staff!)