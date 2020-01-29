Related Programs: 
Classiclectic Connection: "The Enlightened Trumpet" Interview with Paul Merkelo

"The Enlightened Trumpet" from Paul Merkelo / Oxford Philharmonic Orchestra / Marios Papadopoulos
Credit Sony Classical

On this edition of the Classiclectic Connection, we speak with Trumpeter Paul Merkelo, all about his newest project The Enlightened Trumpet, which is his first release on Sony Classical. Paul is Principal Trumpet with the Montreal Symphonic Orchestra, and on this album, releases music of Haydn, Telemann, Leopold Mozart and Hummel; all music from the Age of Enlightenment, and all music featuring different kinds of trumpets throughout the instrument's development. He's joined on this recording with the Oxford Philharmonic and Marius Papadopoulos.

Classiclectic host Kurt Hauswirth spoke with Paul by phone, and discussed the trumpet's evolution throughout time, Paul's influences and trumpet heroes, and what it was like working with a different orchestra than his own:


More information on Paul Merkelo can be found here: paulmerkelotrumpet.com

Information on this release and others: paulmerkelotrumpet.com/music

Classiclectic Connection: Rachel Barton Pine, Dvořák & Khachaturian Concertos

By Dec 18, 2019
Crossover Media / Avie Records

Growing up with a piece of music is something very special for many instrumentalists, and that's something that violin soloist Rachel Barton Pine has done in this new recording (along with the Royal Scottish National Orchestra led by Teddy Abrams), taking on two violin concertos: Dvořák's and Khachaturian's. Classiclectic host Kurt Hauswirth had an opportunity to speak with Rachel Barton Pine about this new release from Avie Records:


Classiclectic Connection: "Pulsations" Interview with Angele Dubeau

By Dec 6, 2019
Analekta / Crossover Media

Pulsations, the new record from Canadian violinist Angele Dubeau, infuses time, rhythm and heart.  The music (coming from modern composers like Olafur Arnalds, Jean-Michel Blais and Craig Armstrong) was selected by Dubeau, and strives to evoke imagery and emotional intensity.  The contemporary sounds of these composers could fall into the post-minimalist movement, but putting the works into a box of genre or group could take away from the experience that the album (and the singular works) aim to instill.

Classiclectic host Kurt Hauswirth had a chance to speak with Angele by phone, where they discussed the importance of modern composers, as well as the challenges and rewards of working as a classical violinist:


Classiclectic Connection: Cellist Ashley Bathgate and her debut solo album ASH

By Oct 16, 2019
https://www.newamrecords.com/albums/ash

American cellist Ashley Bathgate "...wanted a modern-day suite that could hold its own among the epic works that already exist in the repertoire." She is speaking about her debut solo album ASH, out September 27, 2019 from New Amsterdam Records.  Formerly a member of the Bang on a Can All-Stars (a sextet of classical and alternative classical musicians which began as an ensemble in 1992), Ashley has left the ensemble to explore performance and recording on her own.  The product of years of work (and collaboration with the living composer group "Sleeping Giant"), ASH is a modern-day take on the cello suites of the past, such as J.S. Bach's or Britten's, but this is different than one composer writing the entire work; there are six individual composers who each collaborated and wrote a movement of the six cello pieces featured on ASH.

Ashley was available to speak with Kurt Hauswirth about the album, the collaborative process, and the mindset behind the compositions and performances:


Classiclectic Connection: "Sonata Dementia" - Music of Harry Partch

By Aug 12, 2019
Bridge Records, PARTCH Ensemble / Crossover Media

The Grammy Award-winning PARTCH Ensemble, hailed as "funny, moving, inventive and insanely theatrical" by the San Francisco Chronicle, announced the release of Sonata Dementia, their third volume of music by American maverick composer Harry Partch (Bridge Records 9525). Sonata Dementia follows on the success of the ensemble's Vol. 1: Bitter Music: Harry Partch's Depression Journal; (Bridge 9349 A/C); which earned a GRAMMY Award nomination in 2012 for Best Classical Compendium, and Vol. 2: Plectra & Percussion Dances (Bridge 9432), the 2014 GRAMMY Award winner for Best Classical Compendium, which was also nominated for Best Chamber Music Performance. Early reviews recognize Partch as "truly one of a kind, and the group PARTCH does a wonderful job of capturing both the letter and the spirit of his music."

Classiclectic host Kurt Hauswirth had a phone conversation with John Schneider, the music director of the PARTCH Ensemble, about their third recorded volume of the music of American composer Harry Partch: