Classiclectic Connection: "The Enlightened Trumpet" Interview with Paul Merkelo

On this edition of the Classiclectic Connection, we speak with Trumpeter Paul Merkelo, all about his newest project The Enlightened Trumpet, which is his first release on Sony Classical. Paul is Principal Trumpet with the Montreal Symphonic Orchestra, and on this album, releases music of Haydn, Telemann, Leopold Mozart and Hummel; all music from the Age of Enlightenment, and all music featuring different kinds of trumpets throughout the instrument's development. He's joined on this recording with the Oxford Philharmonic and Marius Papadopoulos.

Classiclectic host Kurt Hauswirth spoke with Paul by phone, and discussed the trumpet's evolution throughout time, Paul's influences and trumpet heroes, and what it was like working with a different orchestra than his own:

More information on Paul Merkelo can be found here: paulmerkelotrumpet.com

Information on this release and others: paulmerkelotrumpet.com/music

