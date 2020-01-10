Classiclectic Connection: Marquette Symphony Orchestra's 4th Annual Chamber Collage Concert

The Marquette Symphony Orchestra is holding its 4th Annual Chamber Collage Concert. A change of venue means new opportunities for what audiences can expect to see and hear, as the concert takes place at the Forest Roberts Theatre (on Northern Michigan University's campus). The concert is a fundraising opportunity for the orchestra, as local and travelling musicians come together to perform a mix of fun and serious selections that highlight different musical instrument families.

Concertmaster Janis Peterson was our guest at Public Radio 90 during Classiclectic, and told listeners what to expect at the 4th version of the Collage Concert for the MSO:

Kurt Hauswirth speaks with Janis Peterson, concertmaster and coordinator of the Marquette Symphony Orchestra's Chamber Collage Concert

Marquette Symphony Orchestra's 4th Annual Chamber Collage Concert takes place January 11, 2020 at 7:30pm ET in the Forest Roberts Theatre at NMU. Tickets available at NMU Ticketing outlets or at the door.