Climber rescued from Alger County ice

MUNISING, MI-- An ice climber had to be rescued after they fell from a formation near Munising on Friday.

Around 3:45 p.m. Alger County Dispatch received a 911 call saying a climber had fallen about 20 feet and had significant injuries. The victim had been climbing the formation known as “Sweet Mother Moses” about a half-mile east of Sand Point.

Alger County Rescue 21, EMS personnel, the Alger County Sheriff’s Office and the Department of Natural Resources were dispatched to the area. Rescue 21 deployed a hovercraft. The victim had to be carried about 100 yards from the ice formation to the hovercraft, which transported them to an ambulance.

The climber was taken to UPHS-Marquette. Neither their name nor their condition are known at this time.