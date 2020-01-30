Coalition wants new state department to address rural concerns

LANSING, MI-- The state needs to make the economic needs of rural areas a priority at the cabinet level.

That’s the message of a coalition of Northern Michigan business and economic development leaders. They plan to announce an initiative to create a new Rural Affairs and Development department or cabinet position at a media roundtable in Lansing Thursday.

The coalition says as Michigan’s economic recovery continues, much of the state’s rural communities—which represent more than 20 percent of the state’s population—remain left behind.

Speakers at the roundtable will include Marty Fittante, CEO of InvestUP;

Warren Call, President/CEO of Traverse Connect; Justin Horvath, President of Shiawassee Economic Development Partnership; and Amy Clickner, CEO of the Lake Superior Community Partnership.

The meeting takes place at 1 p.m. at the Capital Tower.