Conservation officer saves swimmer's life near Munising

MUNISING, MI-- A Michigan Department of Natural Resources conservation officer is being credited with saving the life of someone swimming in Lake Superior.

Officer Mark Zitnik was on a boat on Munising Bay Saturday when he heard someone calling for help. Two swimmers had been wading in shallow water on a sandbar about 200 yards from him when they ended up in deep water with a strong current.

Zitnik steered the boat closer and jumped into the water when he was 10 to 15 yards from the swimmer, who was actively drowning. He used a water rescue hold and swam the man back to the boat. A nearby vessel assisted the second swimmer onboard.

Both swimmers were taken back to shore and reunited with their families. The first man said he was a Type 1 diabetic and Zitnik had saved his life.