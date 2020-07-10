Convicted child molestors sentenced to prison

MARQUETTE, MI-- Two Marquette County men have been sentenced on child molestation charges.

Paul Mattila, 60, formerly of Negaunee, was sentenced on May 29 to 25 to 50 years in prison on each of six counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, victim under the age of 13, defendant age 17 or older. He was also given 71 months to 15 years for four counts of second-degree CSC and 567 days to four years on each of four counts of accosting a minor for immoral purposes.

All sentences will run concurrently.

Daniel Miller, 19, of Ishpeming was sentenced June 26 to 30 to 50 years on each of five counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, victim under the age of 13, defendant age 17 or older. He was also given 10 to 15 years on each of two counts of second-degree CSC and 444 days in jail (time served) for three counts of accosting a minor for immoral purposes.

His sentences will also run concurrently.

Both defendants are now serving their sentences with the Michigan Department of Corrections.