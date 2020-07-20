Convicted opium smuggler sentenced in Marquette

MARQUETTE, MI-- A Canadian man has been sentenced in Marquette Federal Court to 3.5 years in prison for smuggling drugs.

Abdolnasser Mahmoudikanesbi pleaded guilty in February to possession with intent to distribute opium. In December of 2019 he crossed into the U.S. at Sault Ste. Marie, claiming he was transporting towels. Customs and Border Protection X-rayed Mahmoudikanesbi’s rental truck and discovered about 100 kilograms of unrefined opium paste.

Homeland Security Investigations determined the opium was shipped from Pakistan to Montreal via an international shipping container with a false bottom. The drugs were put into a Montreal warehouse, then transferred to the rental truck.

Mahmoudikanesbi faces three years of supervision upon his release.