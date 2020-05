MARQUETTE, MI-- The number of positive COVID-19 cases in Michigan is still on the rise.

As of 3 p.m. Sunday the total case count was 43,754, 547 more than were reported Saturday.

Twenty-nine people died of the coronavirus between Saturday afternoon and Sunday afternoon, bringing the total number of deaths to 4,049.

In the Upper Peninsula 93 cases of COVID-19 have been identified and 13 people have died of the illness.