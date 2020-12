MARQUETTE, MI--   Officials say 85 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the U.P. Thursday.

The number per county is as follows:

Alger-1

Baraga-4

Chippewa-6

Delta-11

Dickinson-14

Gogebic-10

Houghton-13

Mackinac-2

Marquette-11

Menominee-12

Schoolcraft-1

One person died in Delta County and one in Marquette County.

A total of 13,683 COVID cases have been reported in the Upper Peninsula. Health officials say 324 people have died.