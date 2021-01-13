Coronavirus vaccination clinics scheduled for those 65 and older in Marquette

MARQUETTE, MI-- The Marquette County Health Department is offering the first COVID-19 vaccination clinics for those 65 and older this week.

The clinics take place Thursday and Friday (January 13 and 14) from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Baraga Gym at 300 West Spring Street in Marquette. Residents must make an appointment in advance to be given a vaccination. Those who show up without an appointment will not get a vaccine at that time.

Make an appointment at www.mqthealth.org. Click on the “COVID-19 VACCINE” link, then click on the “MAKE A COVID-19 VACCINATION APPOINTMENT” link. Residents will be able to schedule their appointment beginning at 10 a.m. Wednesday. A picture ID will be required at the time of your appointment.

For assistance, call 475-7847.

More information about future clinics will be released once it becomes available.