Coronavirus variant now in Marquette County

MARQUETTE, MI-- The Delta variant of the coronavirus has been detected in a Marquette County resident.

Dr. Bob Lorinser is Medical Director of the Marquette County Health Department. He says it isn’t surprising and he’s sure there will be others. Lorinser notes the Delta variant is more contagious but probably not more severe than other COVID variants or the initial strain. In general, those who are fully vaccinated are protected from serious illness and death, but there have been breakthrough cases requiring hospitalization. Those at increased risk are the elderly and those with compromised immune systems.

The health department recommends that anyone exposed to COVID get tested and notify their contacts—especially the unvaccinated. That could prevent another resurgence in cases. And Lorinser urges everyone to get a COVID vaccine.