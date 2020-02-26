Counties hit by floods helped out by USDOT

HOUGHTON, MI-- The U.S. Department of Transportation is granting $10 million to repair federal roads damaged by 2018 Father’s Day flooding in Houghton, Menominee and Gogebic counties.

The money comes from the Emergency Relief program through the Federal Highway Administration. It can be used for the repair or reconstruction of Federal-aid highways or roads on federal lands that have been seriously damaged by natural disasters or catastrophic failures from an external cause.

Eligible repair work includes emergency repairs needed to restore essential traffic, minimize the extent of damage, or protect the remaining facilities as well as permanent repairs necessary to restore the highway to its pre-disaster condition.