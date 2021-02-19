County board votes down resolution recognizing US rep's work

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — Elected officials in northern Michigan have voted down a resolution recognizing the service of a Republican congressman to his district. The Traverse City Record-Eagle reports that the seven-member Grand Traverse County Board voted 3-3 Wednesday on the resolution for U.S. Rep. Jack Bergman. A seventh commissioner abstained. The board comprises five Republicans and two Democrats. Both Democrats voted against the resolution. The measure was presented by Republican county board Vice Chair Ron Clous, who displayed a rifle during an online meeting last month in response to a citizen’s comments against a far-right extremist group. Bergman was elected to a third term in November.