Court: Schuette, aides violated FOIA by using private e-mails

LANSING, MI (MPRN)-- A liberal activist group says it will continue to seek emails from the office of former Attorney General Bill Schuette. That’s after Progress Michigan won a case before the Michigan Supreme Court.

Progress Michigan says the communications could show conflicts of interest and Schuette aides using public resources for political purposes.

Lonnie Scott of Progress Michigan says some of the requests date back to 2016.

“We believe that when personal e-mail accounts are being used to conduct state business that they absolutely should be covered under the Freedom of Information Act and disclosed as a part of FOIA.”

The decision returns the case to the Michigan Court of Claims.

Schuette, a Republican, lost a bid for governor in 2018 to Democrat Gretchen Whitmer.