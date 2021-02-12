COVID-19 vaccine doses must be from same company, health officials say

HANCOCK, MI-- The Western Upper Peninsula Health Department is reminding people that the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine must be the same brand as their first dose.

Second doses of the Pfizer vaccine are administered 21 days after the first dose and Moderna is given 28 days after the first dose.

WUPHD was allocated the Moderna brand and does not expect to receive a Pfizer allocation from the state of Michigan. Officials say if a resident’s first dose was Pfizer the health department cannot give them a second dose. They will have to wait until their first dose provider has enough Pfizer vaccine on hand to schedule a second dose clinic.

Officials say the state is working on allocating additional Pfizer vaccine to the region within the next few weeks.