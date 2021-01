ISHPEMING, MI--   Ishpeming Police are investigating a traffic crash on US-41 near McDonalds Wednesday.

Officers say a 65-year-old man was eastbound in a Chevy Impala when he turned onto North Road in front of a Toyota Rav 4 driven by a 19-year-old woman.

The man was taken to UPHS-Bell for treatment of minor injuries. The woman was treated at the scene.

The driver of the Impala was cited for failing to yield the right of way.

Westbound traffic was temporarily re-routed until the scene was cleared.