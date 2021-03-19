Criminal case against former governor will proceed

FLINT, MI (MPRN)-- Criminal charges against former Governor Rick Snyder aren't going anywhere.

On Thursday a judge denied a defense motion to have two misdemeanor charges dismissed. The former governor is one of nine people recently charged in connection to the Flint water crisis.

Snyder’s lawyers argued the one-man grand jury didn’t have jurisdiction to indict the governor. They also claimed the former governor shouldn’t be facing trial in Genesee County because he worked at the state capitol.

But District Court Judge William Crawford founder the defense motion was "without merit," adding prosecutors have flexibility about where to pursue a case. Snyder's attorneys plan to appeal.

Michigan Solicitor General Fadwa Hammoud calls the judge’s ruling “a small victory for the people of Flint.”