Crowdfunding to support creation of new Soo Locks Plaza

SAULT STE. MARIE, MI-- Officials in Sault Ste. Marie are hoping a crowdfunding effort will result in a new outdoor learning center by the locks.

The Michigan Economic Development Corporation and Soo Locks Visitor Center Association say the campaign is being offered through Patronicity. If the $7,500 goal is reached by March 10 the project will receive a matching grant through the MEDC’s Public Spaces Community Places program.

The money would be used to transform a paved area near the MacArthur lock into “Soo Locks Plaza.” Models of the locks built 100 years ago would be used in new interpretive exhibits and turn the area into an outdoor museum.

For project details go to patronicity.com/soolocks.