CTE Magazine moves online

MARQUETTE, MI-- February is Career Technical Education (CTE) month, and the annual publication that details related opportunities in Marquette and Alger counties has transitioned from a print to a digital format in its seventh year.

The online magazine includes descriptions and videos related to programs that prepare individuals for many of the country’s most in-demand occupations.

“The 11 high schools in Marquette and Alger Counties, along with NMU, offer hands-on training programs in healthcare, professional trades, business, cyber security, culinary arts and cosmetology,” said Stu Bradley, chair of the Marquette Alger CTE Committee, which created the electronic publication with NMU. “About 50% of the students in our two counties are enrolled in CTE programs. The goal of our committee is to help high school students make the best possible career decisions before they graduate. We’re excited to reach out to them in a new format they’re used to and likely prefer, that’s also more cost-efficient and interactive.”

CTE offers multiple benefits. High school students who enroll in courses with real-world relevance tend to be more engaged, perform better academically and graduate at higher rates, according to the National Association of CTE. In addition, high school students can earn free college credits through the Marquette-Alger Technical Middle College, leading to a technical certificate from NMU.

At the college level, NMU students are trained by instructors who keep pace with the latest developments in their field, obtaining required credentials for a promising career in one to four years. Local apprenticeship programs are also available. Varying from three to five years for completion, depending on the trade, they provide students with classroom instruction and pay while they learn on the job.

View the interactive 2021 CTE magazine at nmu.edu/cte.



