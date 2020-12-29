C.V. Vishveshwara's Revolutionary Black Hole Research Turns 50

For a scientist, few things are sweeter than data from an experiment that confirms a theoretical prediction.

Frequently, however, scientists don't live long enough to savor that reward. Take Albert Einstein's prediction about gravitational waves. Einstein postulated their existence in 1916, but they weren't detected until a hundred years later, long after the great physicist had died.

C.V. Vishveshwara was one of the lucky ones. He got to enjoy what Einstein had missed, and the detection of gravitational waves verified a theoretical prediction that Vishveshwara himself had made nearly half a century earlier.

In 1970, Vishveshwara, known to his friends as Vishu, was a physics graduate student at the University of Maryland.

His thesis adviser had given him a problem to solve: Figure out what would happen if two black holes collided.

"Study the whole process, computing all the characteristics of the emitted gravitational wave" is how he described the assignment in a memoir. Vishu's daughter Smitha Vishveshwara, herself a physicist, says her father realized the problem was too complex to solve in one go.

"What he did was to break it up into parts," she says.

As he worked on the parts, Vishu had what turned out to be a fundamental insight. He found that black holes had a kind of structure. If you were able to bang on a black hole, it would vibrate, much like a bell does when you hit it with a mallet. He wrote a paper about his insight, and it was published in Nature.

"This is the very first time that we realized that black holes could be dynamical objects that could vibrate or ring like a bell," says Kip Thorne. Thorne was a young theoretical physicist on the faculty of the California Institute of Technology when Vishu made his discovery.

Thorne says the paper was one of those aha moments. Vishu had found a characteristic of black holes that others had missed up to that point.

"It became obvious after we saw Vishu's simulations," says Thorne.

At the time, there was no way to prove Vishu correct. You can't bang on a black hole with a mallet to see what will happen. But Thorne and others realized that if a gravitational wave happened to bang into a black hole, a wave would be emitted from the black hole that would vibrate like the sound of a bell.

Thorne ultimately embarked on a quest to build a device that could confirm Vishu's prediction and prove Einstein's prediction about the existence of gravitational waves correct.

That instrument was LIGO, an enormous detector that physicists hoped would be sensitive enough to measure the tiny perturbations of matter that would occur when a gravitational wave passed by. In 2016, LIGO did just that, a stunning feat that won Thorne and two colleagues the Nobel Prize in physics just one year later.

The first gravitational wave that LIGO recorded came from the collision of two black holes. And sure enough, when they looked carefully at the wave they recorded, they saw the signature of that ringing bell, what Vishu had predicted nearly 50 years earlier.

Vishu did live to see it happen. The LIGO discovery made him a celebrity in his native India, and just this month he was honored by the Indian Association for General Relativity and Gravitation. The International Centre for Theoretical Sciences, based in India, also runs a lecture series in his name.

In the days after the gravitational wave detection was announced, he was swamped with requests to speak about his work.

In one talk, Vishu's delight at the LIGO discovery, and his dry wit, are evident.

"There's a story of a physicist: He had a nightmare that he was giving a talk and woke up and found that he was," he said. The audience chucked appreciatively.

Vishu died in 2017.



AILSA CHANG, HOST:

The Department of Justice has announced it will not charge any of the officers involved in the fatal shooting of Tamir Rice. Tamir Rice was just 12 years old when police killed him near a playground in Cleveland more than six years ago. Outrage over his story helped propel the Black Lives Matter movement, and no one has been prosecuted for his death. Michael Balsamo has been covering the story for the Associated Press, and he joins us now.

Welcome.

MICHAEL BALSAMO: Thank you for having me.

CHANG: Well, thank you for being here. Can we just start with today's news? Why did the Justice Department ultimately decide not to bring charges against these police officers?

BALSAMO: Sure. So basically, what the Justice Department did today was they formally closed their investigation that's been going on for several years. And in coming to that decision, you know, in closing this very high-profile matter, they basically said that they don't - you know, the statement that they released didn't condone the officers' actions, but instead, they said the cumulative evidence that they had collected was just not enough to support the very high burden of a federal criminal civil rights prosecution.

CHANG: OK. And explain what that very high burden particularly is. What's the standard?

BALSAMO: Sure. Yeah. So when the Justice Department examines cases like this in order to prove whether or not a police officer violated a federal civil rights law, the Justice Department has to basically conclude that an officer's actions were willful. So they went beyond just being a mistake, negligence or bad judgment - that they willfully broke the law. That's the standard that's currently in place under federal law.

CHANG: OK. And presumably then they said that they didn't have the evidence to support a finding of willfulness. Have you heard at this point from Tamir Rice's family about this decision by the Justice Department?

BALSAMO: We've heard from an attorney for his family who said that they were disappointed in this decision. Obviously, Tamir Rice's mother had come out back in October after The New York Times reported that this case had been effectively closed by the Justice Department, though the formal announcement from DOJ came today. And basically, what the family has said is, you know, they want the Justice Department to be more transparent here, although, you know, the statement that we saw from DOJ today kind of went beyond the norm of what the Justice Department normally provides when they close investigations like this. They really took some care here to spell out some of the reasoning, likely because this is - was such a high-profile case.

CHANG: Right.

BALSAMO: But basically, what Rice's family was saying is that they want to know more about how the investigation worked, what decisions were made by career prosecutors, whether or not recommendations were made, you know, by those kind of career civil rights prosecutors and what came of that.

CHANG: OK. So also, you know, no charges were brought at the state level against these officers. The city of Cleveland did settle a lawsuit - a civil lawsuit with the Rice family. But in terms of the criminal justice system, is this pretty much the end of the road for this particular case?

BALSAMO: It is. I mean, you know, when people kind of think of the federal aspect in cases like this of the - you know, what the federal government's involvement is, you know, it's important to kind of keep in mind that there is that really high burden on the federal level. And certainly, we've seen, you know, legislation be introduced. The bill that was passed in the House, the Justice in Policing Act, would have changed the law there to no longer require prosecutors to prove that an officer's actions were willful, but that has stalled in the Senate. But, you know, in this particular case, prosecutors were making very clear here that surveillance video just wasn't of the high quality that they would need to conclusively determine whether or not Tamir Rice was reaching for a toy gun before he was shot by the officer.

CHANG: Michael Balsamo is the lead Justice Department and federal law enforcement writer for the AP.

Thank you very much for joining us today.

BALSAMO: Thank you for having me.